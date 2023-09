Insurance regulator reports 16.5% growth

The Insurance industry continued its upward trajectory posting a 16.5% growth at the end the quarter 2 of 2023. Now the industry grew from Shs 711.6b in Q2 2022 to Shs 828.9b in Q2 2023. Alhaj Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega, the chief executive officer, the Insurance Regulatory Authority, the positive performance is attributed to the rise in the number of people taking up insurance and public investments among other things.