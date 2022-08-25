Illicit alcohol has 60% of market

Following the death of 14 people and some partially losing their sight after consuming a local gin called City 5 in Arua district, brewers are warning that illicit gin accounts for 65% of the alcohol market. The formal beer and alcohol industry today occupies less than 40% of the market in Uganda due to the proliferation of illicit alcohol production in the form of counterfeiting and unregulated producers. Nile breweries and partners have today unveiled a campaign against illicit alcohol, dubbed “Mind your drink”.