High taxes crippling small scale industries

As Uganda Small Scale Industries Association (USSIA) celebrates 45 years, it has emerged that Small Scale Industries in Uganda continue to grapple with the production of low-quality products, and high taxes among other bottlenecks, despite making strides in the welfare of their members. According to Andrew Walusimbi, the Head Membership Program at the association, the focus is now is in investing more in building enterprise development skills.