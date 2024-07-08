GROWING EXPORTS: Export promotions board reveals new markets in Asia and Europe

The executive director Uganda export promotion board Elly Twineyo, says the agency is now targeting growing export volumes above 30% for the next 10 years driven by high-level manufacturing, value addition, and mining among other key sectors of the economy. He says government financing support to key industries such as tea, coffee, tourism, and sugar has since increased and should support value addition and exports. He adds, that some Ugandan brands have found new markets in South and East Asia, the Middle East, and Europe and are fairly competing in COMESA and other markets on the African continent.