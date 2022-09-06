Government rolls out e-agriculture system

The government has started the rollout of the E-Agriculture academy system, a strategy seen as the solution for scaling up food security and helping farmers with pesticide application, weather and access to markets among other things. Officials also say these ICT solutions should, in the end, improve the social-economic outcomes for smallholder farmers across the country. The online-based system however faces limitations, as smartphone penetration of devices for use is still low. Ivan Walunyolo reports.