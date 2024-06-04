Government reserves 800 acres for Green belt in Namanve

The government has reserved 800 acres of the 2,200 acres of the Namanve industrial park for a green belt. Despite being set up in a forest and wetland, the government has decided to preserve the wetland within the park, according to Investment State Minister Evelyn Anite, and is committed to ensuring no industrial park is set up in a wetland. Speaking at the launch of a tree-planting initiative in Namanve, Mukono District, Anite announced the government’s decision over the weekend.