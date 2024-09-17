Government eyes diaspora influence on economic growth

The Ugandan government is focusing on leveraging the expertise within the Ugandan diaspora, which, according to Odrek Rwabwogo, head of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development, could play a significant role in attracting international investors. The government has announced the Pan African Congress Business Forum, scheduled for next month in Kampala, which will explore opportunities for doing business with multinational corporations. The contribution of the Ugandan diaspora to the GDP has recently increased, reaching over 1.3 billion dollars this year.