Energy sector: UNBS won’t approve illegal fuel pumps

There will be no more approvals for new fuel stations seeking to operate in the immediate vicinity of new cities, according to the Uganda National Bureau of Standards. UNBS asserts that, after the expiry of the five-year license for affected operators, there will be no renewal. This decision was made during a meeting with oil and oil products dealers in Mbarara city, in western Uganda earlier in the week, where government agencies such as Energy were faulted for sidestepping the law.