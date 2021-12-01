ECONOMIC GROWTH FALLS: Not out of COVID-19 woods yet

Uganda’s economic growth for the current financial year has been revised downwards buy the World Bank. Earlier projected to grow at about 4.6%, it is now expected to grow at less than 4%. According to a world bank economic report on Uganda, attributed to the lagged effect of the second Covid related lockdown. The 18th edition report also says, recovery will be faster, stronger, and more sustainable if it brings more women into the center of profitable economic activity.