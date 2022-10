DIVERSIFYING EXPORT ROUTES: Uganda explores opportunities in the horn of Africa

Uganda continues to explore export opportunities to the horn of Africa or countries in the Somali Peninsula such as Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia and Djibouti. The latest is a private cargo chatter is being arranged for Cargo to and from Uganda to these markets. According to officials a bilateral trade meeting between the Uganda minister of trade and his counterpart in Djibouti is also scheduled for this month.