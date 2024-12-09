Digital museum commissioned to preserve cultures

To fight cultural erosion, Top Cloud Rwenzori Adventures plans to create digital museums to showcase historical artifacts and document Uganda’s unique historical sites. This will be done in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Education, among others, to preserve the traditional heritage in different cultures in Uganda. Uganda has 65 indigenous communities, and the Constitution of Uganda Schedule 3 represents Uganda's diverse cultural heritage. The diversity contributes to a wealth of knowledge, languages, folklore, customs, traditions, and products that can be harnessed for development. (COMPILED BY ALOYSIUS ATWIINE)