Crude oil pipeline: Welders undergo specialized training

As Uganda moves into the final touches of laying pipes for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, more welders have been brought on course for training to handle the project, covering 1,443km of heated, insulated, and buried crude oil export pipeline, starting at Kabaale, Hoima District, in Uganda and terminating at Tanga in Tanzania. The pipeline is designed to transport 216,000 barrels of crude oil per day and is expected to be complete by October this year.