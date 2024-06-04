Concerns over low citizen budget participation in Uganda

Civil society organizations attending the launch of the Uganda Debt Network Open Budget Survey for the financial year 2024/2025 in Kampala have raised concerns about low levels of citizen participation in the budgeting process. The Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations Institute says this risks leaving many in the cold and is calling for the extension of the period for consultations on issues such as taxation, among others, stating that a score of 15% is far below the regional average of 31% and risks leaving many in the cold. In attendance was the Secretary to the Treasury, who said the government's plan in the next 10 years is to vigorously support key growth sectors in agriculture, extractives, tourism, industry, and technology.