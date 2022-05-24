CHANGING DEBT DYNAMICS: World bank warns government

The World Bank has warned the government about its persistent appetite for concessional loans, whose interest is generally low. ln the FY2O2O/21, it was projected that non-concessional loans amounting to UGX 6.16 trillion will constitute 89% of the total external financing of UGX 6.93 trillion. Meanwhile, BOU January reports show, that Uganda’s external debt exposure amounted to US$ 12.7billion as of the end of October 2021, an increase of 2.7% compared to June mainly on account of increased debt from multilateral creditors and private banks.