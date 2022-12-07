CENTRAL BANK MAINTAINS CBR AT 10%: Slight drop in inflation

The bank of Uganda says recent monetary policy interventions are helping to slow a rise in consumer prices to levels to the current 10.6% registered in November 2022, helped by a drop in prices of utilities and fuel during the year. The central bank deputy governor Michael Atingi ego however warns food prices are still edging up but seen to be temporary. The central bank says inflation should average at levels 6 to 8% in the short term but admits there remains uncertainty on the cost of living in the near future as a results turmoil in the global economy