AWIP launches Munyonyo Women’s Industrial Park to boost Uganda's exports

African Women in Processing (AWIP) has established the Munyonyo Women’s Industrial Park, dedicated to agro-processing, manufacturing, and condominium investments. An initiative of the African Union Commission, AWIP aims to drive economic transformation across the continent. The park is projected to generate $10 million annually in export revenue for Uganda by adding value to products such as honey, spices, edible oils, and clean energy solutions. Rachael Nabisubi reports.