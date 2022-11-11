AGRIBUSINESS INNOVATION:Tale of youth enterprise engaged in contract farming

Despite employing 70% of working Ugandans, the business of farming has left some disappointed due to the fear of taking risks, weather hazards, a lack of capital among others. But some are opting for contract farming, where a sponsor provides appropriate technology, extension services, managerial, purchase or market for all produce grown among others, all this under agreement, leaving the farmer to reap benefits. We bring you a story of a youth enterprise which has set out to modernize agriculture using this concept.