GREEN BONDS: Realtors push for sustainable construction

Uganda’s housing shortage crisis is partly caused by a lack of sustainable finance that can be averted by a raft of green bonds now available in the region, despite the slow uptake by some East African member states. Real estate developers and stakeholders are now rallying the public and private sector players, to start discussions around sustainable construction with a focus on tapping into climate investment financing. This was during a meeting at the private sector foundation of Uganda.