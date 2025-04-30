Car dealers call for faster number plate registration system

Car importers and dealers are urging the government to put in place a faster system for registering new number plates. During a meeting of shippers and dealers primarily of Japanese vehicles, businessmen under Be Forward, a company that controls about 30% of the market share for new and used car imports, raised the concern. Traders noted that delays of up to two to three weeks in registering clients' vehicles are causing significant financial losses. Officials also revealed ongoing discussions with the Uganda Revenue Authority to address the issue.