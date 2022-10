What it is palliative care and why is it necessary? | TALK OF THE NATION

Uganda has joined the rest of the world to celebrate Palliative and Hospice care day. The commemoration comes at a time when the number of people who need long-term care is on the rise due to a number of factors. To give a better understanding of what palliative care is and why it is becoming increasingly important we hosted Mark Donald Mwesigwa the country director of the Palliative Care Association of Uganda.