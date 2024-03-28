Uganda Christian University advances to Football League final
Uganda Census: 14.5 Million cattle recorded in 2021
Outgoing Karamoja Minister Kitutu hands over to Peter Lokeris
FY 2024/25 budget: Finance Ministry tables budget estimates of Shs 58.3b
Foreign partners phasing out Malaria funding for Uganda by 2030
March inflation: Airtel increased mobile money transaction charges
Expect better fuel prices soon: UNOC to start importation in May
Regulations for climate change act ready by April 2024, Says Commissioner Margaret Athieno
Former Rubaga Commissioner Burora Requests pardon, resigns amid controversy
Gen. Muhoozi assumes role of Chief of Defence Forces, vows welfare improvement
NUP will not plead for supporters’ freedom - Kyagulanyi
Empaka za yunivasite: UCU 1:0 Makerere Business School
Anderson Burora awandiikidde Pulezidenti Museveni amuwummuze
Okubangula abavuzi b’ebidduka: Ettendekero ly’e Luweero liguddwawo
Okubala ebisolo: Ente ziri obukadde 14, embizzi obukadde musanvu
Tusosolebwa: Abanyarwanda beekubidde enduulu ewa sipiika