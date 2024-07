Take Note: Convenient financing with credit cards

Credit cards are evolving to meet the demands of a modern lifestyle, offering convenience and valuable benefits. While it might be tempting to simply get a credit card from your bank, it's worth researching to find the best fit for you. The newly launched Absa credit card campaign is a prime example. Join us as David Luyima, Head of Card Issuing at Absa, explains why the Absa credit card is the perfect choice.