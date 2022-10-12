SCHOOL GREENING PROJECT: Education Minister Janet Museveni calls for schools to do more

The minister of education and sports, Janet Museveni has told local leaders who turned up for the launch of the school greening project at Teryet, Kapchorwa district that government cannot meet all the demands of the district at the moment. The LC 5 chairperson Evelyn Kubarika had asked that government to consider special funding of 200 million for each district in the region to promote talent and improve the road network. The school greening project which is funded by the united nations development fund aims to instilling a culture of conserving the environment among the youth. Over three million trees will be planted.