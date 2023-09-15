Media's role in multiparty politics | MORNING AT NTV

In response to FDC Chairperson Birigwa's concerns about the declining security provision for the delegated conference, the police department has issued an official statement. This issue adds to the myriad challenges faced by the FDC as a party, which has been under intense media scrutiny since its inception. Join us as we delve beyond the cameras, analyzing how the media has covered this matter, with insights from Daniel Kibet, our dedicated reporter.