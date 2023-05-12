Local leaders blame swamp encroachers for Katonga bridge flooding/collapse | MORNING AT NTV

Leaders in Mpigi are pointing fingers at wetland encroachers as the cause of the recent flooding and destruction of Katonga bridge, which connects Kampala and Masaka. The bridge was rendered unusable after heavy rainfall, and a section of it was destroyed by the flooding. This has resulted in severe transportation issues for those who rely on the bridge for their daily commute. As investigations into the cause of the flooding continue, residents are hoping that swift action will be taken to prevent further destruction and protect critical infrastructure in the region.