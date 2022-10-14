Internet and the decentralisation of the music industry | MORNING AT NTV

Some have argued that with the Internet the music industry will be decentralised or 'democratised' as independent labels and new actors in the music industry displace major record labels and decrease their control over music markets. Optimistic appraisal of new technologies is one of the most explicit examples of this perspective but similar perspectives have been expressed in the academic literature and have been ubiquitous in the popular press, like concerts and additional endorsements. Andrew Kaggwa elaborates more on this.