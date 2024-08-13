Government’s Sustainable plan for future disaster resilience| Morning At NTV

Kickstarting the conversation on coping with disasters and emergencies in Uganda, we delve into the instruments for disaster risk reduction and the sustainable planning challenges facing the nation. Despite Uganda's constitutional commitment to reducing the devastating impact of disasters, over 200,000 Ugandans are affected annually by natural calamities such as floods, droughts, and landslides. The recent Kiteezi landfill collapse has exposed gaps in the country’s disaster preparedness, shaking up strategies and policies. As Uganda faces increasingly frequent and severe disasters, the need for a comprehensive disaster risk management approach has never been more urgent. Joining us to analyze Uganda's vulnerability to hazards and discuss the shift from emergency response to proactive disaster management are Hon. Lillian Aber, State Minister for Disaster Preparedness; Hon. Ronald Balimwezo, Shadow Minister for Kampala; Paul Twebaze, Research Fellow at ACODE; and Vincent Byendaimira, Director of Physical Planning at KCCA. We examine the Kiteezi incident’s impact on disaster awareness, the role of physical planning, and the broader implications for Uganda's preparedness. With over 1,600 tonnes of waste now in limbo and questions surrounding the decommissioning of Kiteezi, we explore whether Uganda has the capacity and will to implement effective disaster risk reduction strategies.