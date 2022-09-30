Fighting skin cancer among people living with albinism | MORNING AT NTV

Skin cancer is rare among Africans and albinism is an established risk for skin cancer in this population. Ultraviolet radiation is highest at the equator and African albinos living close to the equator have the highest risk of developing skin cancers. According to a UN report, 98% of people with albinism do not live beyond the age of 40 because of sun exposure, with skin cancers making the cause much more vivid. Allan Tenywa - founder, Gobs children foundation which engages directly in addressing this plight spoke to us on this.