DR CONGO WAR: M23 rebels overrun Bunagana border post

Thousands of fresh migrants from DRC have flocked Bunagana town council in an attempt to flee the conflict between Congolese armed forces and M23 rebels that took fresh confrontation on Sunday in areas of Tchanzu and Runyoni hills close to Bunagana border and Tchengerero. The overwhelming number has caused a water crisis in the area according to the officials.