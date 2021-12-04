Discussing new COVID-19 variant omicron and vaccination | TALK OF THE NATION

South African scientists discovered a new variant of Covid 19 - Omicron. Various countries have taken measures to ensure that importation of the variant is controlled with some going as far as imposing travel bans. The minister of health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng told journalists this week that to date, the country has registered 127,485 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Vaccination for COVID-19 stands at 6.9 million doses administered. On Talk of the Nation, we had Marie Nanyanzi, Senior Program Officer, Sauti Za Wananchi to discuss this matter.