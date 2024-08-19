Diplomatic impact of casino at Dubai Consulate allegations | MorningAtNTV

Media reports indicating that Uganda’s consulate building in Dubai was being used as a covert casino have been raised as a matter of national importance by the Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister, Hon. Muwada Nkunyingi, during last week's Parliament session. In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the Consul General of Uganda in Dubai, Amb. Henry Mayega, to return to Uganda to explain the circumstances under which the consulate was turned into a casino. Many have questioned how this could happen, the criteria used in selecting Uganda's representatives abroad, their competence, the extent of their mandate, and whether the issue will be thoroughly investigated or dismissed as another 'death at birth.' To discuss this, we have Ahmed Hadji, a foreign policy analyst.