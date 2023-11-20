Contextualising environment and climate change migration

The UN report indicates that by 2050, up to 12 million people, constituting 11 percent of the population could migrate to Uganda due to slow-onset climate factors if there is no concrete climate and development action. Immediate, rapid, and aggressive global efforts to reduce emissions, coupled with the pursuit of inclusive resilient development at the national level, could potentially decrease this scale of climate migration by about 35 percent, as projected in the 2021 UN report. The report contextualizes the results from an innovative climate migration model applied to countries in the Lake Victoria Basin. Unchecked, such climate-induced migration may exacerbate existing vulnerabilities across the country, considering changes in Uganda's climate patterns. George William Omony, the Forecasting Services Manager at UNMA, and Vanessa Nakatte, a climate activist, discuss the pressing need to finance the fight against climate destruction and elaborate on how the climate is changing in Uganda.