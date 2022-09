Can new technology reduce driver's license forgery? | MORNING AT NTV

This week, security officers took in custody suspects behind a racket of forging drivers license and other documents. The September 7th scene all started at the premise of UDLS after a new tech detected suspected forgery. Three suspects were taken in custody in affiliation to this. Alex Baguma, the Head of Operations at UDLS will detail us on a few cautions to forgery.