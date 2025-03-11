Explaining youth political mobilization and its impact| Morning At NTV

Today, we challenge the simple view of youth as either a dangerous or disengaged political force. We explore whether the conditions are truly in place for youth to become a politically influential group, moving beyond rallies and rhetoric. Through a deep look at their involvement in political processes and the violence often directed at them—highlighted by recent events in the Kawempe North by-election—this conversation is more urgent than ever. Join Jacob Eyeru, Chairperson of the National Youth Council, and Shamim Nambassa, youth politician, as they dive into the realities of youth in politics despite the challenges and human rights violations they face.