Zambia suffers second defeat in Victoria Rugby Cup, Kenya wins 34-12

Zambia conceded their second defeat in the ongoing Victoria Rugby Cup as they fell to Kenya by 34 to 12 points at the Kyadondo Rugby Stadium this evening. The Kenyans dominated from start to finish to get their first win of the tournament ahead of their crucial clash against Uganda. The Rugby Cranes who beat Zambia last weekend will entertain Kenya in the East African Derby at the King's Park Arena on Sunday. Here are the highlights.