Uganda Athletics Federation to mark centenary with Akii Bua Memorial trial

The Uganda Athletics Federation has earmarked the John Akii Bua Memorial Trial on June 7th as one of the activities to mark its Centenary celebration. Federation president Dominic Otucet says Uganda's elite athletes will participate in the event at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium in a bid to join the rest of the country in celebrating 100 years of the sport in Uganda