Uganda to train 140 youths for oil & gas sector

To boost local capacity in Uganda's oil and gas sector, the Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba, in partnership with SINOPEC International Petroleum Service Company, is set to train 140 youths under the 2025 Technical Workforce Training Programme. The initiative, which could scale up to 400 trainees, is part of a broader national effort to train over 1,000 Ugandans across different cohorts through collaborations with various licensed oil companies. The goal is to meet the local content mandate, which requires at least 40% of technical roles to be held by Ugandans, a figure expected to rise to 90% within 5 years. Ronah Nahabwe reports.