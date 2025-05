Heavy security deployed ahead of UPDF Bill protests

Joint security teams comprising personnel from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Traffic Police, Field Force Unit, Counter-Terrorism Unit, and plainclothes operatives were deployed today on all roads leading to Parliament and parts of the city center. According to police, the heavy deployment followed information that some people were planning to protest against the passing of the UPDF Amendment Bill, 2025. Raymond Tamale reports.