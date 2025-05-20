Tanzanian authorities deport lawyer Agather Atuhaire

Tanzanian authorities have deported human rights defender and Kampala lawyer Agather Atuhaire, who had traveled to Dar es Salaam to attend a court hearing in the treason case against detained Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu. Atuhaire, along with several other regional activists, had gone to witness Lissu’s first court appearance on Monday. However, almost all of these activists were either arrested or deported, including former Kenyan Minister of Justice Martha Karua.