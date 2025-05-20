UPDF BILL: How did we get here?

Three months after the Uganda Supreme Court banned the trial of civilians in the Court Martial, Parliament today debated a bill aimed at reversing that decision. Following a boycott by the opposition, the UPDF Amendment Bill (2025) met brief but stout challenges in the House before it was passed. In January 2025, the Supreme Court ruled that the trial of civilians before military courts, including the General Court Martial, was unconstitutional. The ruling followed a challenge by former Nakawa MP Michael Kabaziguruka, who had been detained there. Jorram Paul Ssonko has been tracking how we got to this point...