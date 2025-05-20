Eddie Ssebuufu remanded over robbery and assault charges

NUP supporter and Robert Kyagulanyi's bodyguard, Eddie Ssebuufu, returned to court before Masaka Grade One Magistrate Abdallah Kayiza, where he faced charges of aggravated robbery and assault of journalists. Prosecution, led by Michael Wegosasa, alleges that Ssebuufu and at least two others assaulted journalists and robbed them of their property at Mmanja Village in Lwengo District on 18 May 2024. Following his appearance in court today, he was remanded to Luzira’s Murchison Bay Prison, with the hope that he might access better health care.