Experts call for focus on empowering the boy child

While Uganda’s emancipation efforts have largely centered on empowering women, concerns are now being raised over the neglected state of the boy child, the man of tomorrow. Experts say this imbalance has left many men sidelined, abandoning key responsibilities and leaving women to bear the weight of household welfare alone. At the men's conference in Kampala, speakers called for a shift in mindset and renewed efforts to equip men with the tools to reclaim their role in the home and economy, aligning with Uganda’s broader goals for export-driven development. Betty Ndagire has more.