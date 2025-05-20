Enjaza clan defeats Obutiko 3-1 in Bika bya Baganda tournament

Eight games were on the card today as the Bika bya Baganda annual football tournament entered match day two of the Champions League stage at various venues in Kampala. In one of the games, the Enjaza clan beat Obutiko 3-1 in their second Group C fixture to brighten their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the competition. Ivan Kalyowa, Faizo Kyazze, and Wahab Lukoya scored for Enjaza, while Hassan Luboyera netted a consolation goal for Obutiko.