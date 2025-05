Sheba Ntaratambi shares struggle with postpartum depression

Getting pregnant outside of marriage remains one of the most distressing experiences for many young women, often filled with fear of parental disappointment and societal judgment. For Sheba Ntaratambi, the emotional toll was devastating. Her unplanned pregnancy after university graduation triggered a deep and prolonged struggle with postpartum depression—a condition she lived with unknowingly for nearly five years.