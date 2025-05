Electoral Commission dismisses Nambi's petition against Nalukoola

The Electoral Commission of Uganda has today dismissed arguments by NRM's Faridah Nambi's legal team in their petition against Kawempe North MP Erias Lukwago. The commission explained that it decided against conducting a fresh election the following day after realizing that the results from 14 polling stations had been affected by electoral violence. The disclosure came during the final submissions in this petition.'