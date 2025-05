Opposition to petition court over UPDF Bill

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, says they will petition the court over the procedural irregularities in the hastily passed UPDF Amendment Bill of 2025. Ssenyonyi and his colleagues walked out of the House in protest and addressed the media on their next move, in retaliation for what they referred to as a sham process. Walter Mwesigye reports.