Pool Queen Rashida Mutesi prepares for championship three-peat

Reigning Pool Queen Rashida Mutesi will be gearing up for another shot at glory when the Pool King and Queen tournament starts next month at different venues across the country. Mutesi announced her readiness at the Pool Association of Uganda headquarters during the launch for this year’s Championship last evening. The two-time reigning ladies champion is setting her sights on a three-peat victory despite a recent dip in form.