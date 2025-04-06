Youths in Uganda form 'With Love Uganda' to invest in land

Many youths who obtain corporate jobs struggle to save a significant portion of their pay and instead squander their resources on renting posh apartments and buying cars. This later catches up with them as they near retirement when they realize they could have saved money and invested in property like land, which appreciates annually. A group of youths came together seven years ago and formed an organization called With Love Uganda, where each member contributes 10,000 shillings monthly. They then pool their money together to buy a large piece of land, which they subsequently subdivide among themselves. SUDHIR BYARUHANGA takes up the story.