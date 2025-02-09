UPDF troops in Somalia commemorate Tarehe Sita

In keeping with the mission of the army, Ugandan troops serving with the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia held a series of civil-military (CIMIC) activities to commemorate the 44th Tarehe Sita Day on 6 February. In news only reaching Kampala from the battle-scarred country, the troops held a free medical camp and cleanup exercises in Mogadishu. The AUSSOM Force Commander, Lieutenant General Sam Kavuma, presided over the celebrations and briefed the troops on the vital role of civil-military relations in promoting peace and security in conflict zones. For his part, Uganda Contingent Commander, Brigadier Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga, also urged the troops to remain steadfast.