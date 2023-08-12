UPDF rescues six in Dr Congo fighting

The UPDF rescues three women and three kids from the ADF rebels in Mwanika valley in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the ongoing Operation Shujjaa. According to Army Spokesperson in charge of the Operation Shujaa Maj Bilal Katamba, the army also recovered a 204 PMK machine gun and 41 rounds of ammunition and 3 empty magazines were recovered during the operation. Working alongside the Congolese national army, the force, under the command of Maj Kyobe is combing through Mwanika valley located in North Kivu province for more rebels